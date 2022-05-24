Brokerages Expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Analysts expect that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will post $7.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.89 billion. Paramount Global reported sales of $6.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year sales of $30.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.77 billion to $32.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.07 billion to $34.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paramount Global.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

PARA opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

