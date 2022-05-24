Brokerages Expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold also posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sandstorm Gold.

A number of analysts have commented on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

SAND traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 158,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

