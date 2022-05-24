Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.25). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.02). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $76,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 935,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4,987.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 723,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 709,652 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,492. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

