Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $3.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $13.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.02 to $15.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.14. The stock had a trading volume of 63,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.93. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,570 shares of company stock worth $6,396,708. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

