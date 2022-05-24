Brokerages Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target at $33.40

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CSII stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $655.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 3,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

