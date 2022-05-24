Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Price Target at $107.17

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.