Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Target Price at C$46.43

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

HCG traded up C$0.60 on Tuesday, hitting C$28.22. 79,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$26.80 and a 12-month high of C$46.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.28%.

About Home Capital Group (Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.