Brokerages Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Price Target at $127.83

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

