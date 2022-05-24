Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price at $50.75

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The firm had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,305.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,106 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,908,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,515,000. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after buying an additional 382,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

