Brokers Issue Forecasts for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2023 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $108.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,043 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

