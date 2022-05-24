Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Brookfield Renewable to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Competitors 927 4183 3500 105 2.32

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.53%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion $946.00 million -60.13 Brookfield Renewable Competitors $9.01 billion $492.86 million 17.49

Brookfield Renewable’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Brookfield Renewable. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -6.22% -2.08% -0.65% Brookfield Renewable Competitors -11.75% 7.32% 2.14%

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brookfield Renewable pays out -206.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 70.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable’s competitors have a beta of -1.36, suggesting that their average share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

