Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,078,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

