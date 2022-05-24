BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,005. The company has a market capitalization of $396.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

