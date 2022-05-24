Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director John Stanley Bailey Buys 4,600 Shares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,971.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,023,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,470,032.16.

Shares of HOM.U stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.08. 29,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.13 and a 12-month high of C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

