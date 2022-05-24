Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director John Stanley Bailey Buys 4,600 Shares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,971.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,023,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,470,032.16.
Shares of HOM.U stock traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.08. 29,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.13 and a 12-month high of C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.
About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
