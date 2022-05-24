BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

BTGOF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 270 ($3.40) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.77) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Shares of BT Group stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 125,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,508. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

