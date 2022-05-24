Burford Capital Limited (BUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 81.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252,202 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 75.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 501,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 214,828 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Burford Capital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 275,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Burford Capital by 162.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Burford Capital by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 52,769 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BUR shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

