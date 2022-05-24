Burford Capital Limited (BUR) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 17th

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BUR stock opened at GBX 656.50 ($8.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 686.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 718.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 590 ($7.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 911 ($11.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.32) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

