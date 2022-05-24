Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.33. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

