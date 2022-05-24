Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.33. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

