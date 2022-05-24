BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2712 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.16.
BWLLY opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.
BW LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)
