Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 10.40 Per Share

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Bytes Technology Group stock opened at GBX 442.40 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 465.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 494.77. Bytes Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 386.80 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 588.50 ($7.41). The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 47.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYIT. Barclays began coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 640 ($8.05) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

