Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

CABA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 182,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,191. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $37.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 147,346 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

