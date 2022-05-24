Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.46 Million

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABOGet Rating) to announce sales of $431.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $436.30 million and the lowest is $422.90 million. Cable One reported sales of $401.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,751.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO opened at $1,219.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,343.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,531.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.