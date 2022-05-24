Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.46 Million

Brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $431.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $436.30 million and the lowest is $422.90 million. Cable One reported sales of $401.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,751.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO opened at $1,219.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,343.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,531.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

