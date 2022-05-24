Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Cabot has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

CBT opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

