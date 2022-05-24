CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaixaBank S.A. provides banking and financial products. The company’s business segments include Banking and insurance division provides financial services for individual customers, including retail, private and personal banking, business customers, such as commercial and corporate banking, cash management and markets solutions, as well as offers insurance products. The Investments division includes investments. CaixaBank S.A. is based in Valencia, Spain. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAIXY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.62) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.62) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.14) to €3.75 ($3.99) in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

CaixaBank stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.09. 1,137,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

