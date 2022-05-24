Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.