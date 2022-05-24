Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CAL traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 1,843,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $794.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,648,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 92.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,552,000 after acquiring an additional 171,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 140,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

