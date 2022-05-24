Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) & Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Critical Analysis

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 7 0 3.00 Camden Property Trust 0 4 11 0 2.73

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.94, suggesting a potential upside of 75.35%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $169.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.35%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Camden Property Trust 29.75% 8.67% 4.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Camden Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camden Property Trust $1.14 billion 13.12 $303.91 million $3.37 41.79

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REIT's objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.