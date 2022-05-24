Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Canada Goose stock traded down C$2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,366. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.27. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$23.30 and a 12 month high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

