Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CDPYF) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins to C$65.00.

5/19/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank to C$63.00.

5/18/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$66.00.

5/18/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$60.00.

5/18/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$66.00.

5/18/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities to C$66.00.

4/27/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.50 to C$62.25.

4/11/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to an “outperform” rating.

4/6/2022 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

