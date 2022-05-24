Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

