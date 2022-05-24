Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

CSIQ stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 548.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 638.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

