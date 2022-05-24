Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Plans $0.37 Dividend

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3727 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Capgemini to €230.00 ($244.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Capgemini from €270.00 ($287.23) to €240.00 ($255.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
