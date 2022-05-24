Capital (LON:CAPD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 154 ($1.94) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 97.29 ($1.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £185.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 72.65 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.47.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

