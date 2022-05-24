Capital (LON:CAPD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 154 ($1.94) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 97.29 ($1.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £185.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 72.65 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.47.
Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
