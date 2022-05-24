Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $522.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 124.68%.

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

