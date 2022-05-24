Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 42,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,745. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 5.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.