Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CSCCF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSCCF traded down 0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 3.75. 31,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,876. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of 3.30 and a 52-week high of 6.00.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

