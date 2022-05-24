Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CS. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.77.

TSE CS traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,844. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.26 and a 12 month high of C$7.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

