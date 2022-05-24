Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 382,214 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

