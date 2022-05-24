Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of CSII stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 132,716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.