CarGurus’ (CARG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARG. TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. 36,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,561. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $1,282,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

