Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after purchasing an additional 876,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

