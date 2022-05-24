Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $488,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,746.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,721,250 shares of company stock valued at $296,841,675 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

CVNA opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.56. Carvana has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

