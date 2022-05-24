CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get CBTX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,595. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. CBTX has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $676.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.92.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. CBTX had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 114.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.