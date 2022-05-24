CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of CCCS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,952. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $57,107,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,287,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

