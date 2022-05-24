Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Celestica stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,409. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Celestica by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 104,411 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Celestica by 73.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

