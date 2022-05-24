Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLBT. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

CLBT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.49. 119,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,066. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

