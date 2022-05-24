Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Cellectis alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.