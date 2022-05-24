Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 312.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

