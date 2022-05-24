Celsion (CLSN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) in the last few weeks:
- 5/21/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Celsion is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CLSN stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion Co. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
